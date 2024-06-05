Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 21,648 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.4% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $142,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,483,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,973,586. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $460.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

