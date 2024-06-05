Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 890,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 161,741 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $16,246,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,698,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 131,963 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FNDF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 624,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,726. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

