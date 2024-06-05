Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $73.89 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,187. The firm has a market cap of $325.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.89 and a 200-day moving average of $349.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.