Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $6.49 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.37. 767,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,002. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

