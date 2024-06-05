Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $34,379,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 251,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,871,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,265,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

