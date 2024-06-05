Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,442. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

