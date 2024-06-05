Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV stock traded up $7.39 on Tuesday, reaching $178.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.