Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,800,000 after acquiring an additional 110,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Elevance Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 248,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,861. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.