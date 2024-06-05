Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $23,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,015. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.85. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $338.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

