Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$26.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLC
Park Lawn Stock Up 0.0 %
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 EPS for the current year.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park Lawn
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.