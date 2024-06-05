Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 13.20 Per Share

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 768.50 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 711.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 664.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 868 ($11.12).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Hill bought 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,678.96 ($2,151.13). In related news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.52) per share, for a total transaction of £3,158.75 ($4,047.09). Also, insider Peter Hill acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,678.96 ($2,151.13). 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

