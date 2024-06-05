Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 12,683,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 58,797,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 188.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,374,894 shares of company stock worth $413,597,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,719,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

