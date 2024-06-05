Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 8.1%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. 4,357,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,009,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company has a market cap of $546.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

