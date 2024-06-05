Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.37

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.37 and last traded at $70.37, with a volume of 12617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.76.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 90,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,967,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.