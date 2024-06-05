Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Oxford Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Oxford Industries worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,189. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

