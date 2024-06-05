Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.11

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 9186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.574 dividend. This is a boost from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.