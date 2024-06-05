Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.82

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 563893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,002,000 after buying an additional 501,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,021,000 after purchasing an additional 745,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $109,825,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,820,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 361,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

