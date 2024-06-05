Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 5,019 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $73.75. The company had a trading volume of 450,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.