Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 11,789 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.68.

argenx Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $383.26. 122,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,393. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

