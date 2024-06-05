Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.