Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $3,475,000. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.97. 240,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,394. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $417.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

