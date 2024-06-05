Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,534 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after buying an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Barrick Gold by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,713,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $321,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,599,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,936,514. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

