Optiver Holding B.V. Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 702.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,235. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

