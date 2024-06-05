OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

OptimumBank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.51 on Monday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

