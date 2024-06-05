Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $558.45. The stock had a trading volume of 382,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,043. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $593.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

