Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

