Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.49 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 685,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $388.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,188. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.31 and its 200 day moving average is $381.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.