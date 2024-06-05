Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.74. The company had a trading volume of 408,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

