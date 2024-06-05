Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.49 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,530. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

