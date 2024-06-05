Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.34. 993,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.52.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

