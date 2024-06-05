Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

EMR traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,936. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

