Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.3 %
EMR traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,936. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.38.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
