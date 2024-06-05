Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,712 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,354,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

