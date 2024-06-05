Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,967 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 12,515,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,428,313. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

