Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.54. 560,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $184.34. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

