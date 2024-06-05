OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Plans Dividend of $0.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5728 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $13.17.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
