Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.18-3.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.257-2.277 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.180-3.280 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,341 shares of company stock worth $1,685,088. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

