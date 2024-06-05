NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Plans $0.54 — Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NXG opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.