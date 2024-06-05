Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. 2,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,617. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
