Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,651. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

