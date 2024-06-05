Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,902. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

