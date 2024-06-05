Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2024

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NQP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 55,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $119,814.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,783,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 193,138 shares of company stock worth $2,265,603 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.