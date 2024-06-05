Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NQP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 55,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $119,814.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,783,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 193,138 shares of company stock worth $2,265,603 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.