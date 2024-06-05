Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NXN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $12.45.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

