Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NRK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,051. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.