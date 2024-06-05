Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

