Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
