Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

JGH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

