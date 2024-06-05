Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JQC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

