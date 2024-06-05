Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 515,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,768. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

In related news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

