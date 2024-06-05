Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 43,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

