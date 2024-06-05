Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 7.7%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.86. 677,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,220,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVB. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

The company has a market cap of $692.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

