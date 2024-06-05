Northern Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 20.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. 221,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,271. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

